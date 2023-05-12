Shirley Eiland

Shirley Eileen Eiland 67 of Opp, AL died Thursday, May 11, 2023 at Opp Health and Rehabilitation. Graveside services will be held from New Home Cemetery on Monday, May 15, 2023 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Phillip Adcock officiating.
Survivors include: daughter - April (Alex) Andreucci, Chicago, IL; sons - Jeremy Adam (Amber) Artz, New Brockton, AL, Jason Allen Artz, Mount Morris, IL, William F. (Theresa) Artz, VA, and Shean Artz, IL: sister - Colleen Artz, Peoria, IL; sister-in-laws - Bonnie King, and Lynn Morrison, both of Opp, and Cheryl Adcock, Elba, AL, and ten grandchildren.
Mrs. Eiland was preceded in death by her husband - Charles Douglas Eiland, father - William Franklin Artz, mother - Shirley Artz, and sisters - Christy Burris, Sheree Artz.
Hayes Funeral Home of Elba is serving the Eiland family.
