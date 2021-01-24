Shirley Money

Shirley Jean Money age 79, a resident of Elba, AL died Saturday, January 23, 2021 at the Elba Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Funeral services will be held at Hayes Funeral Home Chapel on Thursday, January 28, 2021 beginning at 2:00 PM with Rev. Kenneth Earles and Rev. Billy Fortune officiating. Burial will follow in the New Haven Baptist Church Cemetery with Hayes Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory daughter - Kathy (Carlton) Carr, Enterprise, AL; sons - Ronnie (Kim) Money, and Tommy (Ammy) Money both of Troy, AL; along with seven grandchildren, and ten great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death on October 27, 2020, by her husband of 61 years, Rev. V.R. Money. also preceding her were her parents, Claudie and Jessie Fillmon, along with four brothers, and two sisters.
