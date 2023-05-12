Shirley Slawso

Shirley Elaine Slawson age 77 of Elba, AL died Friday, May 12, 2023 at her home. In accordance with her wishes no formal services will be held at this time.
Survivors include: daughters - Melissa (James) Montgomery, Elba Erica (Jeremy) Phillips, New Brockton, AL, and Pamela (Steve) Harrison, Elba; son - Tony Calhoun, Dothan, AL; sister - Betty Miles, Toccoa, GA; brother - Ronnie Walden, Elba; grandsons - David Calhoun, Dothan, AL, John Robert Phillips, of New Brockton and Stevie Calhoun, FL; granddaughters - Sherrie Calhoun, MT, Jacy Phillips, and Kyla Phillips, both of New Brockton.
Hayes Funeral Home of Elba is serving the Slawson family
