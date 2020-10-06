Simon Benson age 72 of Monroeville, AL died on September 23, 2020 at his residence. Funeral services were held Saturday October 3, 2020, at the Enterprise Civic Center. Burial followed at Shiloh Cemetery with Coleman Funeral Home & Crematory directing.
Simon Benson was born the 13th child to the late Druscilla and Kim B. (KB) Benson on September 6,1948 in Elba AL. He graduated from Mulberry High School.
Simon was a member of the New Glory Church of God in Christ in Elba. After completing high school, he served in the United States Army.
He worked with the Dothan Police Department and Elba Police Department and later with the Alabama Department of Public Safety as a state trooper. In 1982 he transferred to the Alabama Bureau of Investigation Criminal division from which he retired in 2018. He then worked for the city of Monroeville in the Investigation Department.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his siblings Mary A Brooks, Nina Ruth “Easy Jesus” Ervin, Sarah M. Jones, Early B. Benson and Deacon James Benson. Left to cherish his memory are; his special companion for 34 years Gracie Clausell of Monroeville; four daughters - Myra (Jammy) Thomas of Jacksonville, AL, Elizabeth Thicklin (John) of Haynesville, AL, Brandi Walker of Dothan, AL and Brittany Phillips of Tuscaloosa, AL; three young men to whom he was a great father figure; Johnathan Clausell and Antonio Booker, both of Monroeville, AL and Marcus Clausell of Columbus, OH; one devoted godson, Sergio Andrews of Monroeville, AL eleven grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren; four sisters including Mary Starks of Elba, AL, and Phyllis Marton of Huntsville, AL; three brothers; Kimmie (Veronica) Benson Jr. of Atlanta, GA, Moses (Helen) Benson of Saginaw, MI and James Benson of Buffalo, NY; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
