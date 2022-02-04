Norman Spence Daniels age 72 of New Brockton, AL died Friday, February 4, 2022 at his home. Graveside services will be held from Woodland Grove Community Cemetery under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home of Elba, AL on Sunday, February 6, 2022 at 2:00 PM with Rev. Donnie Marler officiating.
Survivors include: sister - Josephine Mynard, Tallahassee, FL; brother - John Daniels, Elba, and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews.
Spence was preceded in death by his mother - Ovie Daniels, father - John Stillman Daniels, brothers - Lamar, and Lloyd Daniels, sisters - Jean Moore, and Edna Blair.
Hayes Funeral Home of Elba, AL is serving the Daniels family.
