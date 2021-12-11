Stacey L Frazier

Stacey Leigh Frazier age 37 of Elba, AL died Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at USA Health in Mobile, AL.
Funeral services will be held from Hayes Funeral Home Chapel on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 2:00 PM with Rev. Paul Jackson officiating.
Burial services will follow in the Consolation cemetery in Enterprise, AL.
Visitation will be at Hayes Funeral Home on Monday, December 13, 2021 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM.
Survivors include: mother - Betty Jo Dueitt, Elba; step-father - James Dueitt, and daughter - Makayla Cauley, all of Elba; son - Christopher Adams, Enterprise, AL; brothers - Timothy (Ashley) Dueitt, - New Brockton, AL, Jackie (Destiny) Hicks, Pensacola, FL, - Joel Gross, Crestview, FL, and - Fletcher Hicks, Crestview, FL; sisters - Hannah (Joey McCrumman) Dueitt, Elba, - Amanda (Wesley) Gwynn, Crestview, FL, - and Carrie (Samuel) Sweeny, Waycross, GA.
She was preceded in death by her husband - Johnny Frazier, father – Jackie Hicks, and special aunt - Susan Sims.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.