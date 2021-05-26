Sorrells Funeral Home & Crematory
Date: May 26, 2021
Obituary: Stanley Henry Walker
Stanley Henry Walker, age 80, passed away at his home in New Brockton, Alabama on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. He was born March 6, 1941 in Mobile and was a longtime resident of New Brockton.
Visitation will be at Sorrells Funeral Home in Enterprise from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 27, and funeral services will be held on Friday, May 28 at 2:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church of New Brockton. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, May 29 at 3:00 p.m. at Memory Gardens of Fairhope.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in memory of Stanley to the Alabama Baptist Children’s Home and Family Ministries, 325 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, AL, 36301, or to the New Brockton High School Alumni Association/Olen D. Roberson Foundation, P.O. Box 547, New Brockton, AL 36351. The family would like to express their appreciation to Dayspring Hospice for the love and care they gave.
Stanley leaves behind his wife Sharon, the great love of his life, his two children, Sandra Walker Cathy (Richard), his son Stanley P. Walker, grandchildren Kristen and Jenna Cathy, siblings Donald Isaac Walker (Ellen), James Calvin Walker (Suzanne), Cynthia Marie Revette, Michael Charles Walker (Lisa), and Deborah Lynn Hall (Richard). He was preceded in death by his father, Isaac Walker, mother, Catherine Walker Bigby, and two sisters, Carol Jean Gegan and Mildred Henderson.
The strong Christian faith of Stanley and Sharon was a solace during a difficult time when Alzheimer’s was first suspected and then diagnosed. For a man of such dignity, strong character, and with a heart of servant leadership, Alzheimer’s did not take that away. As Paul wrote in Philippians, “But our citizenship is in heaven. And we eagerly await a Savior from there, the Lord Jesus Christ, who, by the power that enables him to bring everything under his control, will transform our lowly bodies so that they will be like his glorious body.”
Stanley grew up in Fairhope, graduated from Fairhope High School in 1959 and enlisted in the U.S. Army where he served for three years, including a stint in Germany. Following his service, he married Sharon Pittman in 1964. The couple established their home in Fairhope, and their first child, Sandra, joined them in 1965. The couple moved to Troy, where they both enrolled in Troy State University. He went on to receive a Bachelor of Science and Master of Arts in Education from Troy State University and an Advanced Administrative degree from Auburn University. While enrolled in college full-time, Stanley and Sharon proudly served as house parents at the Alabama Baptist Children’s Home. Stanley’s second child, Stan, was born in 1970 during their tenure at the Children’s Home, rounding out their young family.
The education degrees that Stanley earned at Troy State University and Auburn University opened doors for a remarkable career in education that began in 1968 and ended in 1998. He had a passion for helping children and youth. He began his 23-year term as principal of New Brockton High School in 1975, making him the second longest-serving principal in the high school’s history. Following his retirement in 1998, he taught General Educational Development classes at Enterprise State Community College for thirteen years, ending in 2019.
