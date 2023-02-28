Mr. Steven Foster of New Brockton, AL died February 16, 2023 in New Brockton. Funeral services were held Saturday February 25, 2023 at Coleman Funeral Home Chapel with Coleman Funeral Home of Elba directing.
Steven Foster was born in Opp, AL, on August 20, 1969, to the late Bert and Sherrie Foster. Steve accepted Christ at an early age. Steve graduated from New Brockton High School in May of 1987, and joined the United States Army in December, 1987, and was honorably discharged years later.
Steve is preceded in death by his mother and father, Bert and Sherrie Foster; sisters, Janice Foster and Rosa Mary Walker; and brothers, Bert Foster, Jr. and Don Foster; grandparents, Eddie Bell and Pearlie Turner, Yank Foster and Mayreed Walton; six aunts-Bertis Foster, Lacey Tillis, Ozellar Head, Birdie Owens, Annie Pearl Pruitt, Beatrice Caldwell, and Mary Lois Finch; and four uncles-Louis Tillis, Ridgeway Turner, Willie Bell Turner, and Lee Holloway.
He is survived by his daughter, Sherrie Foster; granddaughter, Sir’Nhya Townsend; three sisters-Michelle Foster and Stephanie (Terry) Adams, both of New Brockton; and Lannis (Clayton) Favors, Panama City, FL; two brothers-Johnny (Margaret) Foster, Level Plains, AL; Stanley Foster, New Brockton; six nieces-Devin Harbuck, Morgan Foster, Ashanti Foster, Ana Bella Adams, Tilina Foster, and Aquaneta Foster; seven nephews-Donnell Foster, Rashaun Foster, Demetrius Foster, Seneca Foster, Sheridan Foster, Courtney Foster, and Dontarius Adams; one aunt-Glenda Holloway, Enterprise, AL; special cousins, Megan Head, Stuffie Pruitt, and James Turner; special friends, Billy Ray Harris and Greg Sowell; and a host of other cousins and close friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.