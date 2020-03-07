Steven Landon Curtis Danley age 25, a resident of the Pine Level Community died Friday, March 6, 2020 at his home. Memorial services will be held at Mt. Olive Baptist Church on Saturday, March 14, 2020 beginning at 2:00 PM with Hayes Funeral Home of Elba in charge of arrangements.
He is survived by his parents, Crickett Flowers Danley, and Christopher Thomas Danley; son - Kaden Ray Danley; brothers - Thomas Reynolds Danley, and Ethan Danley; by sister - Shyane Danley; along with grandmother - Weader Danley, and uncle - Patrick Danley all of Brantley, AL.
Hayes Funeral Home of Elba, Alabama is serving the Danley family.
