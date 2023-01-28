Sue Armstrong age 75, a resident of Jack, AL died Friday, January 27, 2023 at her home. Funeral services will be held at Hayes Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 beginning at 10:00 AM with Rev. Donnie Marler officiating. Burial will follow in Beaverdam Cemetery under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home. Visitation will be at Hayes Funeral Home on Tuesday from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM.
She leaves behind her son, Chris Armstrong; daughter-in-law, Tracie Armstrong; along with her granddaughter, Ally Armstrong, all of Jack.
Sue was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas Wildon Armstrong, along with her parents, Inez and Raymond Knighten.
