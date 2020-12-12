Summer Parker Tankersley age 31, a resident of Elba, AL died Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital. Graveside services will be held at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery on Sunday, December 13, 2020 beginning at 3:00 PM with Rev. Hubert McWaters officiating and Anna Miller Anderson will be providing the eulogy. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Ridge Cemetery with Hayes Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be at Hayes Funeral Home on Sunday, December 13, 2020 from 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM.
Summer leaves behind her spouse - Kyle Tankersley; a daughter – Libby Grace Tankersley; her father - Gregory Parker, and paternal grandmother - Allene Parker all of Elba. She also is survived by her mother - Suzanne Hattaway Parker and maternal grandmother - Jo Ann Hattaway both of Opp, AL.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather Gary Parker, along with her maternal grandfather, Hubert Hattaway.
