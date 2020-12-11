Susan Cauley Sims age 52, a resident of the Damascus community of Coffee County, AL, died Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at her residence. Graveside services will be held at Consolation Cemetery on Saturday, December 12, 2020 beginning at 11:00 AM with Rev. Charles Jones officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home. Due to concerns of the spread of COVID-19 no public visitation will be held prior to services.
She is survived by her daughter - Amber Burkett (Earl), Kinston, AL; sons - Brandon Sims (Ashlee), Silver Springs, FL, and Johnathon Sims (Samantha), Ozark, AL; spouse-Joe Scott, Enterprise, AL; parents- Carolyn Sue Cauley and John Roland Cauley; along with sisters - Donna Coppage, and Betty Dueitt; brother - Buddy Cauley all of Elba. She also leaves behind eight grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.