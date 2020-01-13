Susan Mitchum Harris of Mobile, AL was born to the late William Alonza and Sue Grimes Mitchum in Lafayette, Alabama on September 27, 1951 and died surrounded by her family on January 10, 2020.
Susan was a 1973 graduate of Auburn University. She her Master's Degree as well in Education. She was an Educator in South Mobile County for almost 40 years. Susan enjoyed her retirement, getting to spend time with close friends, family and especially her two grandchildren.
She is survived by daughter, Bailey Harris Buntin (Kyle); two grandchildren, Emerson Lindsey and Gaines Robert Buntin; sister, Sharon Wallace (Bobby); niece, Lindsey Turnham Davis; nephew, Blake Benton Turnham, close friends, numerous cousins, and other family members.
Visitation will be held in the Parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 2:00 until 4:00 p.m.
