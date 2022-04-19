Mrs. Susan Wilson Fletcher, age 83, of Charlotte, N.C., died Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Charlotte.
Susan was a native of Elba, Ala., where she grew up in the Curtis community. She was the daughter of the late James Lawrence and Ruth Smith Wilson.
She taught nursing to hundreds of students in several colleges in Alabama, Florida, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina for more than 40 years until her retirement in 2003. She graduated from Elba High School in 1957, earned a R.N. degree from University Hospital in Birmingham, and later earned her B.S. degree in nursing from the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, a Master’s degree in nursing from the University of Florida in Gainesville, Fla., a doctorate in education from Temple University in Philadelphia, Pa., and graduate certification in gerontology from George Mason University in Fairfax, Va.
Susan taught at MacArthur Technical School in Opp, Ala, at a community college in Gainesville, at the University of South Alabama in Mobile, Widner University and Villanova University, both in Pennsylvania, the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and North Carolina A&T University in Greensboro.
In 2002, Susan received one of the statewide Awards for Excellence in Teaching from the University of North Carolina Board of Governors. Also in 2002, she was named one of the Top 100 Nurses in North Carolina by The Great 100 Inc., a peer recognition by R.N.’s in the state.
A private interment will be held in the memorial garden of St. Martin Episcopal Church in Charlotte.
Susan was preceded in death by husband, Robert Fletcher.
Survivors include her five sisters and their husbands: Nell and Jim Gilmer, Elba, Christine and Alvin Knudson, Nantikoke, Md., Judy and Guy Brewer, Sarasota, Fla., Alice and Jerry Thrasher, Charlotte, Carolyn and Dave Johnson, Black Mountain, N.C.; one brother and his wife: Perry and Carol Wilson, Elba; along with 13 nieces and nephews and their families.
