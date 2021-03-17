Mrs. Susie McLeod died Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Enterprise Health and Rehab Center.
Susie Lee McLeod was born on Feb. 16, 1936 in Brundidge, Ala., to the late Eddie Adam Eutsey and Maddie Lee Copeland Eutsey.
Graveside services were held March 13, 2021 at the Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Enterprise, Ala., with Coleman Funeral Home of Enterprise directing.
Susie was preceded in death by her husband, Limmie Calvin McLeod; her siblings, Lillie Bell Eutsey, Harold Eutsey, and Mammie Loise Eutsey; her children, Wilson, William, and Annie Deloise; her great-grandchildren, Khamani Sanders and Shi’Quan Pouncey.
Survivors include her siblings: Alonzo Eutsey, Juanita Eutsey, Eloise Matthews, Betty Eutsey, Annie Dean Eutsey, and Henry Eutsey; her children: Nellie Mae McLeod, Mary Alice (Arthur) Anderson, Patricia (Mason) Robinson, and Felicia Gray; her grandchildren: Selina McLeod, Sandra Mcleod, Kevin (Tamekia) McLeod, LeVaughn McLeod, Constance McLeod, Aaron McLeod, Ashley McLeod, Melvin (Elizabeth) McLeod, Latricia McLeod, Albert McLeod, and Demetrius Gray; along with a host of great-grandchildren, great great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
