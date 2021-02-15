Mr. Sylvester Frazier, age 80, of Enterprise, AL died February 6, 2021. Graveside services were held Saturday February 13, 2021 Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church cemetery Enterprise with Coleman Funeral Home of Enterprise directing.
Mr. Frazier (Syl) was born in Pike County, AL, August 27, 1940 to the late Mrs. Ethel Terry Frazier and Sylvanous Frazier. He was educated in Enterprise schools and made the city his lifelong home. His church home was Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Enterprise.
Sylvester was preceded in death by his parents, Sylvanous and Ethel Terry Frazier; wife - Mary Sue Frazier; sisters - Annette Frazier, Novella Frazier Pearson and Louesta Frazier Byrd.
Left to cherish Sylvester’s memories. his son - Vester Lee Frazier of Pelham, AL; sister - Mary Frazier Dixon of Dothan, AL; stepdaughters - Shannon T. Wilder of Phenix City, AL., Phyllis (James) Leverette of Enterprise, and Teresa (Gary) Dansberry of Suffolk, VA; stepsons - Andrew (LaTonya Thompson of Steadman, NC, Moses (Lisa) Thompson of Layton, UT, Walter (Jeanette) Thompson of Columbus, GA, Aleis Broomfield of Enterprise; surviving nieces are - Melissa (James) Smith of Cowart, AL, Jessica (Travis) Grissom of Atlanta, GA as well as five other nieces and nephews and a host relatives and friends.
