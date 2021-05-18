Sylvester Lane

Mr. Sylvester (Buck) Lane of Elba died May 5, 2021. Funeral Services were held Saturday May 15, 2021 from Westview Baptist Church, Opp, AL. with Coleman Funeral Home of Elba, directing. Buck never met a stranger. To him you were a friend or you were family.
