Mrs. Tammie Elizabeth Smith Bouie, age 58, of Elba, Ala., died Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at the hospital in Luverne, Ala.
She was born June 30, 1962 in Cordell, Ga. Tammie had a kind and loving heart with a bright smile for everyone.
A private burial with graveside service was held Sunday, June 13, 2021, at Evergreen Cemetery of Elba.
Tammie was preceded in death by her parents, James and Evelyn Smith; one brother, Tommy Smith; one sister, Ann Anderson; and two nephews, Tony Smith and Brad Stokes.
Survivors include her husband: Ken Bouie, Elba; son and daughter-in-law: Tim and Christina Cotter, Elba; daughter: Dana Bruce, Sedalia, Missouri [she has been a missing person since 2008]; eight grandchildren: Triston McNee, Kaeden Cotter, Braxton Cotter, Ara Bella Cotter, Landon Cotter, and Olivia Cotter, all of Elba, Dylan and Destiny Dotson, of Sedalia; one brother: Jimmy Smith, Elba; three sisters: Dianne Duncan, Opp, Ala., Susan [Mickey] Marler, Elba, Cindy Brown, Enterprise, Ala.; and a host of nieces and nephews.
