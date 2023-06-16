Ms. Tamra Lawing, age 73, of Equality, Ala., departed this life Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Dadeville Health Care Center in Dadeville, Ala.
Graveside services will be held from Bethlehem Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery on Friday, June 16, 2023, at 3 PM with Derek Snellgrove officiating. Visitation will be at Hayes Funeral Home on Friday, June 16, from 2-3 p.m.
Survivors include her son: Larry (Lucy) Lawing, Spring, Texas; daughter: Mary Ann Lawing, Houston, Texas; grandsons: Cameron (Ashley) Lawing, and Clayton Lawing, both of Montgomery, Ala.
