Braxton Ted Brunson age 63 of Brundidge, AL died Thursday, August 24, 2023, at his home.
Graveside services will be held at Wise Mill Assembly of God Cemetery on Friday, August 25, 2023, at 4:00 PM with Rev. Dustin Wisecarver officiating.
Survivors include, brothers - Terry (Sheryl) Brunson, Tim Brunson, both of Elba, AL; sisters - Rosa (Atlas) Green, Brundidge, AL, and Chelita Hodge, Elba; nephews - Randall (Sophie) Brunson, Chipley, FL, Matt Brunson, Chris (April) Hodge and Bryan (Savannah) Brunson, all of Elba plus Steve (Marla) Hodge, Dothan, AL; nieces - Heather (Chris) Thomas, Ozark, AL, Jessie (Tyler) Allen, Elba, Huey (Katie) Green, Brundidge, and ten great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Vivian Marler and Braxton Maynard Brunson
