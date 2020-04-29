Terence Alligood age 59, a resident of Elba, AL died Tuesday April 28, 2020 at Medical Center Enterprise. Funeral arrangements will be announced upon completion by Hayes Funeral Home
Latest News
- Coffee County buildings set to reopen to the public Monday, May 4, with restricted access
- Ethelene Tucker surprised with birthday parade in celebration of her 89th birthday
- Kinston teacher Connie Hawthorne recently inducted into Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi
- Youth leagues may soon hear ‘Play Ball’ in Elba
- Governor Ivey reminds all citizens that Stay-at-Home Public Health Order remains in effect until April 30th
- Mobile home fire in Shiloh Community being investigated
- Brainstorms for 4/23/2020
- Elba Water System Improvements - Advertisement for Bids
Most Popular
Articles
- Mobile home fire in Shiloh Community being investigated
- Ethelene Tucker surprised with birthday parade in celebration of her 89th birthday
- Kinston teacher Connie Hawthorne recently inducted into Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi
- Youth leagues may soon hear ‘Play Ball’ in Elba
- Brainstorms for 4/23/2020
- Elba Water System Improvements - Advertisement for Bids
- Coffee County providing public WiFi access at several locations
- Governor Ivey reminds all citizens that Stay-at-Home Public Health Order remains in effect until April 30th
- Barbara B Phillips
- Elba City Schools closed for remainder of this week after employee tests positive for COVID-19 virus
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.