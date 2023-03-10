Mrs. Teresa Aliene Martin, age 77, of Elba, Ala., died Saturday, March 4, 2023, at her home after an extended illness.
Memorialization was by cremation per Teresa's wishes. A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, March 25, from 2-4 p.m., at the Elba Masonic Lodge #170 [340 Larkin Rd, Elba]. Sorrells Funeral Home and Crematory of Enterprise is overseeing the arrangements. The family requests no flowers. Instead, consider a memorial donation to "Clanton’s Battery Company B", 996 Johnson Street, Elba Al 36323. Her memorial funds will go towards purchase of new American flags to be placed on Veteran graves in the events that both Teresa and Curtis both loved to be a part of together.
Teresa was born in Panama City, Fla. on September 26, 1945 to the late Jacob Leroy & Rosa Mae (Forehand) Porter. She was a loving wife, mother, sister and grandmother. She dearly loved her family as well as her friends.
Teresa was a member of the ECHOTA Cherokee Indian Tribe of Florida in Defuniak Springs, Fla., and she was very proud of her Cherokee heritage. She loved the Pow Wows and other tribal meetings.
She was an active member of Clanton’s Battery Company B, a light artillery unit in her hometown of Elba. She served as powder monkey aka ammo technician for "JOSIE" with her all-female black powder cannon crew members. She loved performing the military gun salutes as well as placing American flags on graves at memorial services, Veterans funerals, grave marker dedications, or any events honoring and paying tribute to all American soldiers. Wreaths Across America, Armed Forces Day, Veteran's and Memorial Day events were just a few events that she loved.
Having been a former Air Force wife with her children in tow, moving from base to base, even living in England she respected the sacrifices made by all soldiers and their families. Teresa's favorite job besides being a wife and mother was working with handicapped children as a childcare specialist. She truly loved everyone but had a soft spot for children.
Teresa was a woman with a servant’s heart, always helping others and expecting nothing in return.
Teresa and her husband, Curtis, enjoyed dancing with each other, spending time with friends, family, and most of all, doing things together. She proudly wore her Cherokee Tribal dress at the renewal of her marriage vows with Curtis in 2021.
In addition to her parents, Teresa was preceded in death by her son William "Billy" Covington, her daughter Beth Brown Yaakov, and three sisters.
Survivors include the love of her life, her husband: Curtis L. Martin, Elba; son: Robert M. Boddy, Crestview, Fla.; daughter: Mary Ann Boddy Fleming, Samson, Ala; two sisters: Shirley (Robert) Dewberry, Panama City, Fla., Carolyn (Daniel) Farrington, Chipley, Fla.; stepson: David (Jeannine) Martin, Barnhart, Mo.; two stepdaughters: Nichole Martin, Barnhart, and Kelly Martin (Tim) Davis, Howell, Mich.; grandchildren: Robert Jr. (Kimberly) Boddy, Jennifer (Adam) Peterson, Jacob Covington, Isabelle Martin, Victoria Martin, Kierstin Martin (Jared) Haring, Corbin Davis, Weston Davis; and her great-grandchildren: Rylee Boddy, Carlee Boddy, Kaden Peterson, and Coral Peterson.
