Teresa D Spears

Teresa Darlene Spears age 51, a resident of Jack, AL died Saturday, June 24, 2023 at Flowers Hospital in Dothan, AL. In accordance with her wishes, no formal services will be held.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her mother, Deborah Cross, Mims, FL; sons, Christopher Ray (Kasondra) Johnson, Dalton, GA, Michael Brandon Johnson, Canton, OH, and Roger Shea Spears of Mims, FL; along with granddaughters, Natalie Johnson, Rockledge, FL, and Brooklyn Johnson, Canton, OH; brothers, Michael Cross, Chatsworth, GA, and Randy Cross both of Chatsworth, GA.
She was preceded in death by her father, Raymond Clifton.
Hayes Funeral Home of Elba, AL is serving the Spears family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.