Mr. Terry Goosby, age 45, of Elba, Ala., died recently at his residence.
Funeral services were held Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church. Coleman Funeral Home of Elba directed.
Mr. Goosby was born April 29, 1974 to Eloise Goosby in Covington County, Ala. Terry graduated from Elba High School in 1992. Terry was preceded in death by a brother, Michael Goosby.
Survivors include his mother: Eloise Goosby; his fiancé: Charity Stoudemire; daughters: Terriyana & Caidence Goosby; brothers: Leonard (Terri), Sylvester (Michelle), Kevin, and Elvin Goosby; special aunt: Mildred (C P ) Rodgers; special loved ones: Terriun, Kaylun, Chelsea, Tavise; special friends, David Yelverton, Johnny Kelley, Brian Ware; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
