Terry Wayne Hudson, age 65, died unexpectedly on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at his home in Elba, AL. A memorial service will be held at Basin Baptist Church on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 2:00 PM with Rev. Sam Self officiating. The family will receive visitors at Basin Baptist Church for one hour prior to the service. Coleman Funeral and Crematory of Elba directing.
He is survived by his two children, Chris Hudson (Destiny), and Paige Hudson; grandchildren, Tanner Hudson (Ashlynn), Kate Hudson, Hillary Hudson, Daniele Pridgen (Mason Cherch), Rylee Pridgen, Lillie-Grace Hudson; great granddaughter, Delanie Reagan Cherch; sister, Barbara Stewart (Ken); and a special nephew, Scotty Moulton. Terry was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis Hudson; sister, Kelia Fleming; brother, James Hudson; and parents Roland and Lorener Hudson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.