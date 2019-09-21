Mrs. Theresia Wade McNabb, age 58, of Elba, Ala., died Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Grandview Medical Center, Birmingham, Ala.
Funeral services were held Aug. 16, 2019, at Coleman Funeral Home of Elba.
Theresia Ann Wade-McNabb was born to the late John L. Wade Sr. and Frances Lucille Wade on October 8, 1960 in Opp, Ala. She attended Elba High School. Theresia resided in Birmingham before relocating to Elba.
She was preceded in death by her father, John L. Wade Sr., and her nephew, Terrance Casrell.
Survivors include her husband: Ozell McNabb; her mother: Frances Lucille Wade; her two daughters: Kanahesia Tyson, Dozier, Ala., Malinda (Lorenzo) Terrell, Birmingham; eight grandchildren: Kionna Glover, Myaisha Tyson, Nayla Stubbs, Isaiah Tyson, Janyies Tyson, Rasaria Williams, Raiden Williams, and Tyson Saffold; three great-grandchildren: RiNiyah Bynum, Josiah Glover-Bynum, and Kiyauni Glover-Bynum; one brother: John L. Wade Jr., Elba; one sister: Mary Helen (James) Flowers, Taylor, S.C.; two nephews: Shederian (Tanisha) Stewart, Montgomery, Ala., Tristan (Treva) Flowers of Taylor; one niece: Triquila (Brennon) Graham, Charlotte, N.C.; her sisters and brothers-in-law: Amanda (Pete) McGee, Atlanta, Ga., Bernard McNabb of AL, Dennis McNabb of Washington, Dexter McNabb of Wisconsin, Easter Goodman, Charlie Roberts, Aubury Campbell, Arthea Campbell, Gwen (Hal) Parker, Rebecca McNabb, Edward (Constance) Robinson, and QuenAnn Robinson, all of DeFuniak Springs, Fla.; and a host of other relatives and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.