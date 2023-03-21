Mr. Earl Thomas “Tom my” Bracey, Jr., age 76, of the Curtis Community died Monday, March 20, 2023 in Mizell Memorial Hospital.
Tommy served his country in the US Army as an Infantry Soldier during Vietnam. He worked 46 years at Purity Dairies in Nashville, Tennessee before retiring to Alabama. Tommy decided retirement wasn’t for him, so he went to work at Frank Jackson State Park in Opp where he enjoyed 8 years of work – actually working the day he died.
Mr. Bracey is survived by his wife, Dianne Whaley Bracey; daughter and son-in-law, Shea Bracey Hartman & Parrish; sister, Dale Underwood; grandchildren, Jake Marion and Ollie Hartman; great-granddaughter, Emberly Marion; brother-in-law, Sammy Whaley and wife, Regina; sisters-in-law, Mary Meeks and husband, Danny, and Donna Mack and& husband, Johnny; and several nieces & nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lucille Harris Bracey and Earl Thomas Bracey, Sr.; and sister, Judy Chandler.
A memorial service for Mr. Earl Thomas “Tommy” Bracey, Jr. will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, March 25, 2023 from New Ebenezer Baptist Church. Bro. Randall Pearson will be officiating. Visitation will be held at the church one hour prior to the service. (New Ebenezer Baptist Church, 3132 Hwy 141, Elba, AL 36323)
Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made in his memory to Frank Jackson State Park, 100 Jerry Adams Rd., Opp, AL 36467.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.