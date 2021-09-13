Thomas Leon "Tommy" Wilson age 47, a resident of Daleville, AL died Sunday, September 12, 2021 at his home. In accordance with his wishes, no formal services will be held at this time.
He leaves behind wife, Angel Wilson; son, Syless Wilson; and daughter - Desaray Wilson all of Daleville; along with his parents Mary and Joseph Mallory; a sister, Angel Mallory; brothers Arthur Wilson, Jr., Rocky Wilson, and Joey Mallory; brother-in-law - Earl Swisher, IV, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Hayes Funeral Home of Elba, Alabama is serving the Wilson family.
