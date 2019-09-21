Mr. Timothy Derek Childs, age 46, of Troy, Ala., died Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, as a result of an automobile accident.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at Springhill Emmanuel Church with Pastor Wilburn Kirkland officiating. Burial followed in St. John Baptist Church Cemetery with Skeen Funeral of Troy directing. Memorials will be made to St. John Baptist Church Cemetery Trust Fund, c/o Carolyn Senn, 1175 County Road 107, Brundidge, AL 36010.
He was born May 22, 1973 in Jacksonville, Fla. to the late Derek Mac Childs and Evelyn Margaret Trudeau Childs. In addition to his parents, he also was preceded in death by his grandparents, Constance and Christine McWaters Childs, and a brother, Gary Dean Childs.
Survivors include his brothers: Chris Childs (Dawn Ann), Ariton, Ala., Jack Childs (Trish), Jack, Ala., and Kevin Watkins, (Kate), Mich.; sister: Christine Childs, Troy; step brother: James Rutledge (Marissa), Miss.; many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews; and fiancé: Ruby Senn, Troy.
