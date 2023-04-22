Timothy Ross Cismowski, age 41 of New Brockton AL died on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in St. George, GA. He was born in Alpena, Michigan on April 18,1981.
Tim is survived by his mother - Kathleen Ivey; brother - Michael Knight (Cismowski); the hairy kids Sally, Itty, Moma, Blinky, Inky, Snoopy, Juniper (Juny), Linus (Lenny), Francis, Betsy.(booboo), and Daisy; fiancé - Stacey Winkler and their hairy kids; extended brothers - Jay Nolan, Chris Brown, and Jason Skaggs; nieces and nephews - Joseph and Isabella Knight; aunts and uncles - Mark and Mary Smith, Donna and Ricky Turner, Lisa and Jerry Bird; step-dad Chad Ivey; cousins - Rachel and Jacob Szumila.
Tim was a Fourth Degree Knight with the Knights of Columbus.
He was preceded in death by his uncle - Frederick Ross Raible; grandparents - the Benschs, Raibles and Mathesons.
A memorial service will be held at St. John Catholic Church in Enterprise, AL on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at 11:00 AM with Father Zach Greenwell officiating.
Hayes Funeral Home of Elba, Alabama, is serving the Cismowski family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.