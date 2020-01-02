Mr. N.D. "Tom" Campbell of New Hope Community died Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Troy Health and Rehab. He was 93 years old. Funeral services were held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at Skeen Funeral Home Chapel in Troy with Pastor Randy Adams and Pastor Eric Bradley officiating. Burial followed in New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery with Skeen Funeral Home of Troy directing.
Mr. Campbell was born in Barbour County, AL, on December 2, 1926. He retired from Dorsey Trailers after 30 plus years of work. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mamie Campbell; parents, Nick and Molly Danford Campbell; brothers: Jack Campbell, Tullis Campbell, Early "Bitsy" Campbell and Alfred Campbell; sisters, Claudia McKee and Mary Sue Fuqua; a grandson, Matthew Childs. He is survived by his daughters, Mamie W. McWaters, Brundidge, Marcy Childs, Woodland Grove Community, Cindy Harris, Enterprise; grandchildren: Amanda Rodgers (Josh), New Brockton, Greg McWaters (Julie), Elba, Jeff McWaters, Oakdale, LA, Morris Childs (Ashley), Elba, Anthony Childs, Level Plains, AL, and Cindy Kay Bell, Mechanicsville, VA; sixteen great grandchildren, and ten great-great grandchildren. Serving as pallbearers were Blake McWaters, Royce Campbell, Billy McKee, Wrangler Campbell, Cary Campbell, Ace Childs, Abe Childs and Josh Rodgers. The guest book may be signed and words of condolences expressed at www.skeenfuneralhome.com
