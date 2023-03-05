Thomas H. (Tom) Moates, II, age 78, of Enterprise, AL, died on Monday, February 27, 2023 at his home surrounded by his family.
Funeral services were held at 2:00 P.M., Thursday, March 2, 2023 at First Baptist Church, Enterprise Fellowship Hall with Rev. Steve Watson and Dr. Ben Bowden officiating. Burial followed in Evergreen Cemetery Elba, AL with Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory directing. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alabama Baptist Children’s Home, P.O. Box 361767, Birmingham, AL 35236; or to the charity of your choice.
Tom was a graduate of Auburn University and invested 37 years in the lives of young people through teaching, coaching, and administration.
A lifetime member of First Baptist Church, Enterprise he faithfully served as a deacon, director, and Sunday School teacher and served in many other capacities.
Tom was a lifetime resident of Enterprise, son of the late Thomas H. Moates, Sr. and Anne Moates. He was preceded in death by an infant son, Patrick Carol Moates; a sister, Mary Joines of Atlanta, GA; a brother, John Moates of Enterprise.
Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Carolyn Marler Moates, Enterprise; two sons, Thomas H. “Pat” Moates, III (Kim), Enterprise, and Samuel Carol Moates (Brook), Opelika, AL; six grandchildren, Harris, Mason, Morgan, Marlee of Enterprise, Carlie and Luke of Opelika, AL; father-in-law, Carol Marler, Sr., Elba; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
You may send condolences to the family at website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com.
