Tommy Dewberry, age 71, a resident of Elba, AL died peacefully Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at his home. Funeral arrangements will be announced upon completion by Hayes Funeral Home.
Latest News
- Elba, Brantley advance to state championships in golf
- Kinston's Addison Hudson ready to play football at next level
- Advertisement for Bids - Re-Roofing Various Buildings for the Coffee County Board of Education
- Notice of Publication - In the Matter of Edna Sue Stinson
- Elba High Class of 1957 donates to school library
- Governor Ivey announces COVID-19 Public Health Order and State of Emergency to end
- Elba Council approves resolutions to benefit airport
- Elba student present Disney's Aladdin Jr. on stage
Most Popular
Articles
- Elba High Class of 1957 donates to school library
- Kinston's Addison Hudson ready to play football at next level
- Mother’s Day Gospel Singing set for Saturday, May 8th, at LBWCC campus in Opp, Ala.
- Elba, Brantley advance to state championships in golf
- Notice to Creditors - The Estate of Jimmy Davis
- Order Setting Hearing for Probate of Will - The Estate of Louise Marler
- Elba student present Disney's Aladdin Jr. on stage
- Notice of Publication - In the Matter of Edna Sue Stinson
- Elba Council approves resolutions to benefit airport
- Advertisement for Bids - Re-Roofing Various Buildings for the Coffee County Board of Education
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.