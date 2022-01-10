Tommy Lunsford

Tommy P. Lunsford, age 80, of Enterprise, AL, died Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Medical Center Enterprise.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel with Rev. Larry Doster officiating. Burial will follow in Old Tabernacle Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 9:00 A.M. until service time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Old Tabernacle Cemetery Fund, 8992 Highway 51, New Brockton, AL 36351.
Tommy was born on January 31, 1941 to the late Howard and Louise Lunsford.
During his forty working years he had been Meat Market Manager in several locations.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Don Lunsford and his wife, Louise, sister, Jean Lunsford Downing, and niece, Amanda Lunsford.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Patsy B. Lunsford, who was his high school sweetheart; two children, LT Col, USAF Ret. Darrin Lunsford (Sherie) Freeport, FL; Donna Ammons (Bruce) Niceville, FL; five grandchildren, 1LT, USA Justin Lunsford (1LT, USA Blair) Fort Stewart, GA; Chase Lunsford, Freeport, FL; Abbey, Jacob, and Gracie Ammons, Niceville, FL; sister, Janet Lunsford Brunson (Greg) Elba, AL; sister, Janice Lunsford Iten (Tom) Enterprise, AL; brother, James Lunsford (Jo Ann) New Brockton, AL; numerous nieces and nephews.
You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at <searcyfuneralhome.com>.
