Mr. Tommy Rayborn of Elba, AL 64 died March 15, 2021 at Flowers Hospital. Funeral Service were held Thursday March 18,2021 at Coleman Funeral Home Chapel, Elba, AL Coleman Funeral Home of Elba directed.
Mr. Tommy Lee Rayborn was born June 6, 1956 to Henry Rayborn and Nobie Rayborn in Elba. He was a member of Greater New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, where he served as an Usher for many years, until his departure. He attended Mulberry School of Elba. Tommy was united in holy matrimony to his loving, caring wife Elaine T. Rayborn.
Left behind to cherish his memories; his loving wife Elaine T. Thomas of Elba; son Larry Rayborn; two daughters: Gwendolyn Snow, and Shandrika Shivers; one stepdaughter - Evone Rayborn,; one God Son: Dj, all of Elba; nine grandchildren - Chris, Adin, Josiah, Annastasia, Arianna, Alaysia, Avery, Kacien, Saranel; two step grandchildren - Terrance and Whitney; parents: Henry Rayborn, Nobie Rayborn of Elba; two brothers: Ben Rayborn (Cynthia), Johnny Rayborn (Crystal) all of Elba; two sisters: Belinda Lightfoot of Huntsville, AL and Icelene Jackson of Enterprise, AL; a loving father in law: Richard Thomas; brother in laws - Richard Stoudemire, Alex Thomas, Carlos Thomas all of Elba, and Steven Thomas of Andalusia, AL; sister in laws - Latina White (Joe), Latonya Hill (Ricky), Rishanda Wright (Gregory) all of Elba, and a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends
