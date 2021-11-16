Tonita Shipman

Tonita LeJean “Jeana” Shipman of Enterprise died November 3, 2021. Funeral service were held Saturday November 13, 2021 Johns Chapel AME with Coleman Funeral Home of Enterprise directing.
Tonita LeJean “Jeana” Shipman was born to Noah Jr. Shipman and Vera Jordan Shipman.. Jeana was a lifelong member of St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church located in Sconiersville, AL.
Jeana attended and graduated from Enterprise High School and Lurleen B. Wallace Community College, Opp, AL where she obtained her Practical Nursing Degree.
Jeana was preceded in death by her parents Noah Jr. Shipman and Vera Jordan Shipman, one aunt, Drucilla S. Nettles and one uncle, Eddie Charles Shipman.
Jeana leaves to cherish her precious memories one child, Aubrey Shipman; one granddaughter, Aubrey Jordan Monae Shipman; aunts, Patricia A. Fox of Killen, Tx, and Alice Smelly of Opelika, AL; uncle, Frederick C Shipman of Birmingham, AL; first cousins, Darian Bass of Enterprise and Maurice Shipman of Tallahassee, FL; along with many other cousins and other relatives plus many friends.
