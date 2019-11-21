Tony Bowers

Tony Wesley Bowers age 81, a resident of Enterprise, AL died Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Southeast Health in Dothan, AL. Funeral services will be held at the First Baptist Church of Elba on Monday, November 25, 2019 beginning at 11:00 AM with Rev. Mark Bowers officiating.
Burial will follow in the Damascus Baptist Church Cemetery with Hayes Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be at Hayes Funeral Home on Sunday, November 24th, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Mr. Bowers will lie-in-state in the church one hour prior to services on Monday. Flowers will be accepted or those wishing to make memorials are ask to do so to a charity of their choice.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife - Ann Bowers, Enterprise; daughters - Wendy Bowers, New Brockton, AL, and Amy (Danny) Creel, Enterprise; son - Mark (Becky) Bowers, Thomaston, GA, sisters - Faye McWaters, Lakeland, FL, and Linda (Glen) Howell, Tampa, FL; along with a brother - Larry Bowers of Perry, GA. He also leaves behind
granddaughters - Bethany-Grace Bowers, and Hannah Ruth Bowers, both of Statesboro; grandson - Wesley Melton Creel, Enterprise; along with four step grandchildren - Aaron Creel Spurlin, Brooks Creel, Colton Creel, and Delsea Creel all of Wetumpka, AL
