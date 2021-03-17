Mr. Tyrone Barnes, of Millbrook, Ala., died Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021.
Tyrone was born in Selma, Ala. to the late Cleveland and Mary Barnes. He graduated from Selma High School and continued his education at George C. Wallace in Selma.
Funeral services were held March 11, 2021 at Faith Full Gospel Baptist Church, Montgomery, Ala., with Coleman Funeral Home of Elba directing.
Survivors include his wife: Pauline Barnes; sons: Justin Williams and Darcel Austin; daughter: Debora Austin; sister: Annie (Marcus) Heard; brothers: Ronnie Barnes and Willie (Myrline) Barnes; five grandchildren; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
