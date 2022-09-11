Vara Lue Henderson age age 95, a resident of Elba, AAL died Sunday, September 11, 2022 at her son's home in Letohatchee, AL. Funeral services will be held at Hayes Funeral Home Chapel on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 beginning at 11:00 AM with her grandson MJR Josh Henderson and grandson-in-law Greg Ward officiating. Burial will follow in Bethlehem Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home. Visitation will be at Hayes Funeral Home on Tuesday morning, September 13, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM.
Mrs. Henderson leaves behind a daughter, Jeanette Muth of Huntsville, AL; sons - Glen (Deborah) Henderson of Letohatchee and Randell Henderson of Elba, along with a sister, June Kelley also of Elba. She also is survived by four grandchildren, and five great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Buron J. Henderson, along with her parents, Ola and Obie Reeves.
