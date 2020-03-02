Versia Mcrae age 78 of Enterprise, AL died February 21, 2020 at Flowers Hospital. Funeral services were held Saturday February 29. 2020 at Pleasant Shade Missionary Baptist Church with Coleman Funeral Home of Enterprise directing.
Versia Mae “Sweet” McRae was born on November 1, 1941 in rural Coffee County to the late Lucy McCloud and the late Will Flanning. She united with the Pleasant Shade Missionary Baptist Church, where she served faithfully on the mission ministry ushers board and choir member.
Versia leaves to celebrate her life six children: Ophelia Sconiers (who proceeded her in death), Preston Flanning, Hayward Flanning all of Enterprise, and Allan Flanning (Starretta) Pell City, AL, Melissa Cole (Theron) Springlake, NC, Michelle Searcy (Jerry) Enterprise; eighteen grandchildren, thirty six great grandchildren, four great great-grandchildren, two nephews; Larry Simmons (Angulah) Level Plains, AL, and Jerry Simmons Enterprise; two nieces; Wille Bell Bigham Enterprise, and Lanette Engram (Ray), all of Enterprise; three dear friends; Delores Brooks, Gene Faison, Lola Downs and a host of others who knew and loved her.
