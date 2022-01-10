Vicki Weeks

Vicki Sue Weeks age 63 of New Brockton, AL died Sunday, January 9, 2022 at her home. Memorial services will be held from Hayes Funeral Home Chapel on Wednesday,
January 12, 2022 at 3:00 PM with Bro. Greg Adkins officiating.
Visitation will be at Hayes Funeral Home on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 from
2:00 PM to 3:00 PM.
Survivors include: husband - Danny Lee Weeks, New Brockton; son - Jeremy
Lee Weeks, Andalusia, AL; daughters - Mandy Coats, Saint Petersburg, FL, Brittany Maham Smith, New Brockton, Valerie Roach, Jacksonville, FL, - Natalie Louise Stanfield, Level Plains, AL, Ashley Childs, Shiloh, AL, and Heather Nicole Fowler, Elba, AL; brother - Ronnie Martin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.