Virginia Howard age 92 of Elba, AL died Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at Medical Center Enterprise. Funeral services will be held from Elba United Methodist Church on Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 2:00 PM with Min. Steve Reneau officiating. Burial services will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be at Hayes Funeral Home on Saturday, May 13, 2023 from 5:00 PM to 6:30 PM. In leiu of flowers contributions may be made to Elba United Methodist Church 503 Davis St, Elba, AL 36323.
Survivors include: husband - Robert Dell Howard, Elba; daughters - Valerie (Mike) McGuire, Elba, and Kelley Howard (Gordon) McElroy, Mohnton, PA; sons - Kevin Michael (Marian) Howard, Arley, AL, and David Mitchell (Cheryl) Howard, Saint Petersburg, FL; twelve grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren.
Mrs. Howard was preceded in death by her parents Lester and Addie Ham Wicker, sisters - Refina Grimes, Marie Antoinette Wicker Knight, and Audrey Pastine Smith; brothers - Wilford Wicker, Wayne Wicker, Wesley Wicker, and Cecil Wicker,
