Virginia Oglesby

Mrs. Mary Virginia Harrelson Oglesby 81 of Elba, AL peacefully on June 5, 2020 surrounded by her children.
A graveside service will be held at MT. Vernon Assembly of God Church Cemetery on Saturday June 6, 2020 with Rev. Donnie Marler officiating and Hayes Funeral Home of Elba directing.
Survivors include: daughters, Brenda Campbell (Steve) of Troy, AL, and Ashley Catrett (Perry) of Luverne, AL; son, Danny Oglesby of Selma, AL; brother, Alton Harrelson (Debitha) of Elba; and sister, Evelyn Jones, also of Elba.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years Fred Oglesby, brother, Grover Harrelson (Leola), sister, Agnes Johnson (Rander), and parents, Engram and Mattie Williams Harrelson.
Flowers are welcome or donations can be made to Mt. Vernon Assembly of God Church Cemetery fund at P.O. Box 368, Elba, AL 36323.
