Vivian Nadine Jackson age 87 of Elba, AL died Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at Elba Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Funeral services will be held from Hayes Funeral Home Chapel on Friday, December 9, 2022 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Allen Richards officiating. Burial services will follow in the Mount Zion Cemetery . Visitation will be at Hayes Funeral Home on Friday, December 9, 2022 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM.
Survivors include: brothers - Jessie Lee, Dothan, AL, and Howard Lee, Elba; sister - Syble McLaney, Newton, AL; several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Mrs. Jackson was preceded in death by her husbands - Jimmy Bryan, and - Laurence Jackson; father - Jack Lee, Sr., mother - Lola Kelly Lee, sons - Tommy Bryan, and Ricky Bryan; brother - Jack Lee, Jr., sister - Glenda Anderson.
