Vivian Kemp

Vivian Raynelle Price Kemp died December 10, 2020. Vivian was a devoted loving daughter, wife, mother,
grandmother and great grandmother. Graveside services will be held from Evergreen Cemetery on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 2:00 PM with Rev. Richard Collier officiating.
She was preceded in death by: Wilburn Chester Willis (husband), Jack Edward Kemp (husband) Willie Edward Price (father), Ida Mae Price (mother), Dallas Ray Price (brother), Willie Paul Price (brother), Shirley Ann Price (sister)
Survivors: sons: Michael Chet (Lee) Willis, Colorado Springs, CO and Wilburn Mickey (Carol) Willis, Hueytown, AL; grandsons: Christopher Travis (Jill) Willis, Hueytown and Casey Tyler (Meaghan Ellis) Willis, Hoover, AL:
grandchildren: Riley Travis Willis and Reagan Bari Willis Step granddaughters: Catherine Welsh and Kristen Welsh.
The family requests you express your love by supporting the following organizations instead of flowers; -Children's Hospital of Alabama or City of Elba, Evergreen Cemetery Fund.
