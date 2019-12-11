Vivian Virginia Maddox age 83 of Elba, AL died Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at her daughter’s home surrounded by her family in Elba. Funeral services will be held from Hayes Funeral Home Chapel on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 3:00 PM with Rev. Sam Self officiating. Burial services will follow in the Pine Level Community Cemetery.
Visitation will be at Hayes Funeral Home on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 1:00 PM.
Survivors include: daughters - Kim Haney, Pam (Marty) Catrett, Vicky Morgan (Jerry Hudson) all of Elba, and Belinda (Andy) Gunter, Basin Community, AL; son - Garry James Maddox, Elba; brothers - Harold King, Kinston, AL, and Lloyd King, Saraland, AL; eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
Mrs. Maddox was preceded in death by her husband - James B. Maddox, father - James Kimmey King, mother - Bertha Mae King, son - Terry Maddox, sisters - Mary Brown, and Jimmy Lou King, grandson - Garry James Maddox, Jr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.