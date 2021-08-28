Mr. Wallace Clark age 69 of Jack, AL died Saturday evening at his home due to Covid 19 complications. Funeral services will be announced by Hayes Funeral Home upon completion. The family request that all who attend services please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
