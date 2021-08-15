Wallace Rushing age 83, a resident of Elba, AL died peacefully Saturday, August 14, 2021 at his home. Funeral services will be held at Hayes Funeral Home Chapel on Monday, August 16, 2021 beginning at 11:00 AM with Rev. Lloyd Snellgrove officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Vernon Assembly of God Church Cemetery under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home. Visitation will be at Hayes Funeral Home on Monday morning, August 16, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM.
Mr. Rushing leaves behind his wife of 61 years - Earlene Rushing, Elba; daughters - Lisha A. (Gordan) Marsh, Wetumpka, AL, and Cathy (Mickey) Nelson, Elba; grandsons - Jason (Karen) Marsh, Deatsville, AL, Lucas (Katrina) Marsh, Wetumpka, and Kevin (Brittany) Marsh, Tallassee, AL; granddaughter - Cheyenne (Taylor) Stephens of Elba; along with great grandchildren - Luke, Gabe, & Nick. He is also survived by a brother - Jerry Rushing, Elba; sister - Totsye Rushing, Elba; sisters-in-law - Linda Donaldson, Enterprise, AL, Edith Bryan, Elba, AL, and Carolyn Hudson, both of Elba.
