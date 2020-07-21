Wanda Gail Moore Taylor, age 60, died peacefully on July 21st, 2020 at her home in Florala, AL. after a long bravely fought battle with cancer. She was born October 30, 1959, in Opp, AL Robert (Buck) and Pallie (Pat) Moore. She was raised in Elba AL. and attended Elba High School. She married Carl Taylor on August 6, 1976 and would be celebrating 44 years of wedded bliss and happiness. She is also a long time resident of Florala AL. where she and Carl settled and started their family. She worked with the city of Florala Board of Utilities, as the billing clerk. She was an active member of Liberty Hill Assembly of God, where she taught Sunday School, served on the church board, as well as an active member of the Women’s Ministry.
She is survived by her husband, Carl Taylor of Florala; her son Daniel (Jessie) Taylor of Millbrook, AL; her granddaughter, Harper Claire Taylor of Millbrook, AL; her mother; Pallie (Pat) Moore of Elba AL.; two sisters in Dallas TX.; a brother Larry Moore in Florida; sister in Law, Betty (Gary) Davis of Pensacola FL; brothers-in-Law, Paul (Linda) Taylor Libertyville AL., Bobby ( Milissie) Blue Lake, AL, and Hank Taylor and Gerald Taylor both of Florala AL.; sister-in-Law, Sara Ann (Larry “Nick”) Nichols of Red Level AL.; She also has numerous nieces and nephews, and family.
Wanda is proceeded in death by her daddy, Robert (Buck) Moore.
Visitation was set for Wednesday, July 22nd, 2020 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. The funeral will take place on Thursday, July 23rd, 2020 at Liberty Hill Assembly of God, 11:00 am.
Flowers will be accepted (she loved her flowers, especially the pink ones), however the family encourages donations to be given to the city of Florala’s Cancer Freeze in her honor.
Friends and family may remember Wanda Taylor, and share thoughts and fond memories with the family by visiting the Memorial at evansfuneralhomeal.com.
