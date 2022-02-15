Wanda Russell, born February 17, 1952, wife of Elba native Mike Russell died February 13, 2022 at her home in Florida surrounded by her loved ones.
Funeral services will take place in Columbus, GA at McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory, 3874 Gentian Blvd, Columbus, GA 31907 on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 11:00 Eastern time with visitation following the service.
Survivors in addition to her husband include: children - Bryon Jaros (Tiffany) and Stephanie Favors (Jimmie); stepsons - Walt Russell and the late Joe Russell; grandchildren - Caleb, Carson, Chelsey (Roger), Cooper, and Corbin; and great granddaughter – Lillian.
